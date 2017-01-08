Another cold night, but warmer days are ahead - CBS46 News

Another cold night, but warmer days are ahead

ATLANTA (CBS46) -

We get one more cold day Monday before a big warm-up this week. 

Sunday night will be very cold, with morning lows in the low to mid 20s. Monday will be sunny and calm, but still chilly with highs only reaching the low 40s. 

The cold air doesn't stick around for long. By Wednesday, temperatures reach the 60s and by Friday they push the 70 degree mark.

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather