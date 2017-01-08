Another cold night, but warmer days are ahead

Today's Forecast

92°

75°

Storm chances move up for the weekend

Storms start to ramp up for weekend as our next weather maker moves in. A cold front will bring a 60% chance of showers and storms Saturday. Sunday will also have a fairly good chance of storms.

Saturday and Sunday: Clouds and sun with a better chance of afternoon and evening storms (Saturday 60%-Sunday 40%) with high temps near 90

Next week appears to be drier with high temps in the low 90s



