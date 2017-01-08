Activists, artists to come together for alternative Inauguration Ball

In less than two weeks, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors from across the country will visit Washington, DC, to take part in this historic event; however, there is another event taking place inauguration weekend that has captured the interest of many people.

The 2017 Busboys and Poets Peace Ball will take place on January 19 and has gained the attention of many well-known celebrities.

Singer Solange is slated to perform at the Peace Ball, and will be joined by a distinguished lineup of artists and activists including Angela Davis, Danny Glover, Alice Walker, Van Jones, Eve Ensler, Esperanza Spalding, Ben Jealous, Melissa Harris-Perry and Ashley Judd, among others.

Admission includes food, open bar, live music and dancing.

The event will take place at the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.