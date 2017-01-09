Police: Cumming man shot by officers dies

Forsyth County Sheriff's deputies shot a man they said was suicidal after he threatened them with a knife, they said Monday morning, January 9, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Forsyth County Deputies said a man shot by an officer died Monday.

Authorities said the man threatened them with a knife at an RV park in Cumming before they shot him around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night. The man, who authorities said was suicidal was in the RV at the Shady Grove RV Park when police arrived.

Deputies said the man confronted them with the knife inside the RV and, after repeated attempts to get him to drop the weapon, the deputy was forced to shoot the man with his sidearm.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is taking over the investigation and the deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

