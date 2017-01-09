Black ice danger remains; 70s expected later this week

Watch out for areas of black ice on the roadways Monday morning as temps stay low and some moisture remains on the roads.

The danger is especially high in those areas north of Carrollton, Atlanta, and Gainesville. With this morning's very cold temperatures, any leftover rain/snow will re-freeze on the roads.

Today will be another cold day before temperatures warm back up through the rest of the week. Cloud cover and temperatures increase as we head through the week. By Wednesday temperatures reach the 60s and by Friday they will push 70 degrees!

Rain chances remain low throughout the week.

As you head out in the morning - Beware of black ice (especially on bridges and overpasses) pic.twitter.com/Y2WnIULkhn — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) January 9, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.