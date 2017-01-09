Fire destroys former medical facility in Stone Mountain

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a former medical clinic near Stone Mountain early Monday morning.

Chopper46 video showed several fire trucks on the scene battling the large blaze at Redan Road near South Hairston Road around at about 6:30 a.m.

“Literally, there were about nine or ten fire trucks all around here,” said Chevandia Sewell, a passerby who videotaped firefighters trying to put out the flames.

Capt. Eric Jackson of DeKalb Fire & Rescue Services told CBS46 News, firefighters arrived too late to save the building.

“There’s a fire station less than a mile-and-a-half down the road in either direction. We just could not get here in enough time because there was just too much fire involvement already that had consumed this building,” Jackson said.

To make matters worse, the stem inside the nearest fire hydrant snapped as firefighters tried to hook a hose to it, causing firefighters to have to look for a secondary water source. Firefighters had to shut down the busy Redan Road during the morning commute so they could hook up their hose to a hydrant across the street, Jackson said.

Once firefighters finally were able to go inside and search the property, they did not find any victims.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.