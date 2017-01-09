Can you guess what the biggest company in Georgia is?

A map compiled by Broadview Networks details the largest companies in the country. (SOURCE. Broadviewnet.com)

Coca-Cola is the largest company in the state of Georgia.

That's according to a map compiled by Broadview Networks, that used companies' market capitalization value, or market cap, as their qualifying factor.

According to Broadview Networks, market cap is the dollar value of a company's available shares. This allows companies to be compared on a common factor (assuming they're publically traded) and is easy to scale between companies. Information like a company's assets aren't always as readily available.

Coca-Cola is valued at $181.4B in market cap, according to the map, ranking it among the most valuable companies in the southeast.

Other big names? Apple, Inc. in California is worth $591.B, Kraft-Heinz in Illinois's worth $105B and Johnson and Johnson is worth about $314B.

In the southeast, Florida's NextEra Energy, Alabama's Vulcan Materials, Mississippi's EastGroup Properties and Bank of America in North Carolina topped the list.

