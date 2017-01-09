What does every classroom need? A hammock, this one has that now

When you think about it, the classroom is the perfect place for a hammock, right?

You need somewhere to process all that learning, and that's just what a classroom of students at Rosebud Elementary School in Gwinnett County have now, thanks to a parent.

Joe Kain, the father of one of the students in Lisa Trantham's second-grade special education class, designed and engineered the stand from materials provided by his employer, TSI solutions.

Trantham says the stand and hammock have been an amazing addition to her classroom and has had a calming and focusing effect on students.

She says, “It has been in non-stop use since Mr. Kain installed it. It’s so multifunctional--the kids can sit, lie down, swing, curl up, or just rest--they can self-select the sensory input they need."

Kain said his company is committed to giving back to the community and the time he spent designing and building the stand were his way of saying thank you to Trantham after his daughter, McKayla made exceptional improvement under her teacher's care.

"It was the least I could do to try and give back to her and the school system. I look forward to continuing to provide them as much support as I can, including my professional engineering services, assembly and maintenance, and materials. I want to make sure every child in the program has the best therapy equipment possible so that they can enjoy a learning environment that will nurture their special, and many times, unique needs,” he said.

