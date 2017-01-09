Migos lands number one spot on Billboard after Donald Glover thanks them in speech

The series "Atlanta" won a Golden Globe for best TV musical or comedy Sunday night.

Donald Glover, the star, creator and producer, gave thanks to his cast. But one unforgettable moment that everyone is talking about today is Glover giving thanks to "Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta." The actor also thanked the Atlanta rap group Migos for making their song "Bad and Boujee." Ever since his shout out, Billboard says the song has seen a 243% increase in Spotify streams and landed at No. 1 for the first time on the Hot 100 list.

Round of applause for this year's winner for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy, @AtlantaFX! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WGW5GK6GFS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

The show premiered early September highlighting the underground rap scene here in the city.

Glover, who's stage name is Childish Gambino, also took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series.

