Man who shot Troup deputy was having "mental breakdown"

Matt Edmonson is officially being charged with shooting a Troup County deputy who came to check on him at his father's request. The young man's father wasn't with him at the time, but his mother was, and she told CBS46 she was also concerned.

"I think Matt just had some kind of nervous breakdown. Nobody believes it. His friends come by and leave letters in the mailbox," said Liz Edmonson.

She wouldn't go into specifics about what her son was saying and doing that made her and her husband nervous, but she did say she's never known him to do drugs, and doesn't have a good explanation for what the problem was.

"I don't know. Matt was not really acting like Matt. He had a perfect, nothing record until this."

She said things got out of hand quickly when her son saw the deputy's car parked at their front gate. He left her to go look for him on their vast property, and soon afterward, she heard gunshots. She knew her son was carrying a small derringer pistol, which he commonly used to scare away wild animals.

"I didn't know what happened to the deputy. I didn't know anything at that point. I was just stuck in the house, trying to get out to get help. I didn't have my cell phone- Matt had taken my cell phone, so when I finally got up to my gate, it was just law enforcement everywhere. You see how quiet it is on a normal day- nothing going on down here. You wouldn't find a nicer guy than Matt. Just somehow, some way, there was a breakdown."

The deputy, Michael Hockett, was hit, but not seriously injured. Edmonson took a bullet to the shoulder, and retreated to the house where he kept police at bay for several hours. He later gave himself up and was taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.