Carroll Co. school bus slides on ice, smashes mailbox

Carroll School bus being towed after it slid down a hill and struck a woman's mailbox. (SOURCE: Tinha Fitzgerald)

A school bus with children in it smashed into a mailbox and nearly avoided a ditch after sliding up an icy road in Carroll County.

The school bus was leaning in front of Tinha Fitzgerald's house for several hours Monday morning.

"With all the noise you could hear it, I looked out the window. She wasn’t in the ditch though – but she could have been," Fitzgerald said.

She was surprised the county did not cancel school Monday.

"I would have thought that they would have canceled it because they did the early release Friday so if they would have lost one day of school it wouldn’t have mattered."

Across the street, Patrick Gingell said a crash at that spot was only a matter of time.

"When we got the phone call yesterday saying school was going to be in, we thought – there’s no way. We can't get out so how are they going to get in?"

Gingell said while the school bus was getting towed, the lights inside of his house flickered. He said a towing company used the support of the utility pole in his yard to tow the bus out.

"We took some photographs of the damage and how far the pole had been moved and we noticed it wobbling and we called Georgia Power," Gingell said.

After the crash, the city of Villa Rica put sand down on the icy road multiple times.

A spokesperson for Carroll County Schools said two other school buses had delays this morning because of road conditions but all students arrived at school safely.

CBS46 received the following statement in regards to closing schools:

When making decisions concerning the opening or closing of schools due to weather conditions, the Carroll County School System works carefully with Carroll County Emergency Management Personnel and local law enforcement to review local conditions. Additionally, the district does an extensive review of conditions in each sector of the school district to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved