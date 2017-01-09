Darrius Pattillo: Henry County's first African-American DA

District Attorney Darius Pattillo is Henry County's first African-American lead prosecutor.

Pattillo brings 14 years of experience as a prosecutor with the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office. He spent the latter part of his career serving as Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney of DeKalb’s juvenile division, where he supervised a team of lawyers, investigators and other staff, as well as prosecuted major felony cases.

Pattillo graduated from the University of Georgia School of Law. He and his wife have lived in Henry County for more than 12 years and have two children.

Pattillo was elected in November and officially took office January 3. He was previously sworn in by Henry County Superior Court Judge Arch W. McGarity to allow him to take office.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.