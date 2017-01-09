Atlanta Falcons Jonathan Babineaux receives volunteer award from POTUS

Babineaux, made history by donating to more than 95 charities in Atlanta, Georgia and his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas. Source: Cherry Publicity

NFL star Jonathan Babineaux has been selected to receive President Obama's Volunteer Service Award.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle made history by donating to more than 95 charities in Atlanta and his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

Some of the charities he has volunteered with or served with are as follows:

Hosted and served as a teacher's assistant during a horse therapy program for students with disabilities

Played Santa Claus at a homeless shelter for teens

Donated a computer lab at a group home; gave less fortunate toddlers computers for Christmas

Held a diaper drive for homeless infants

Delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and Christmas gifts to refugees from Cambodia, Laos

Selected by the Atlanta Falcons as the NFL Team Representative for United Way's cut-the-drop-out rate campaign

Gave blind children their first NFL game experience

Met with fire fighters who were among the first responders at ground zero in New York during 9/11

Served as a spokesperson for Lupus Foundation of Georgia

An Ambassador for Easter Seals to help raise awareness for their volunteer and donation needs.

Currently, Babineaux is an advocate for Novelis Recycle for Good. His mission is to collect 3 million aluminum cans and bottles to help fund a Habitat for Humanity house in the west side.

The President's Volunteer Service Award honors professional, retired, youth and collegiate athletes and sports professionals for their volunteerism and community service.

