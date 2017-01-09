Atlanta Falcons football start receives volunteer award

NFL star Jonathan Babineaux is selected to receive President Obama's Volunteer Service Award.

The former defensive tackle for the Atlanta Falcons made history by donating to more than 95 charities in Atlanta and his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas.

Some of Babineaux charity events include playing Santa Claus at a homeless shelter for teens,donating a computer lab at a group home, and delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly and Christmas gifts to refugees from Cambodia.

President Obama's Volunteer Service Award honors professional, retired, youth and collegiate athletes and sports professionals for their volunteerism and community service. Jonathan Babineaux is the perfect recipient for this award.

