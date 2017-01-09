Georgia town disconnects utilities for dozens of residents before big freeze

For people like Amber Nash, the temperature inside her house is the same as it is outside.

Her family has been trying to make due with a portable generator ever since their heat was shut off near the start of the new year.

"If you look around this town, this town does not have a lot of money. We're not rich," said Nash.

These days, Grantville is best known for being a frequent filming location for the TV series, the Walking Dead. The creators were drawn to the pre-existing scenery: a high number of vacant and abandoned buildings, some of which lie in ruins.

But the town that plays well as a post-apocalyptic backdrop harbors a sad truth. Sixty out of the city's 1200 utility customers had their service disconnected before this most recent round of winter weather. Some were disconnected less than a month after missing their due date.

"We're freezing to death and they don't care," said Nash.

In Grantville, water, sewer, gas, electricity and garbage collection are bundled together, so if someone is late on their bill, they'll lose all five services at the same time.

Nash said she finally came up with the money to pay December's bill, but the city won't reconnect service until they pay late fees and January's bill too.

"We came up with the money to pay it and they wouldn't take it."

The due date on Nash's most recent bill says January 17, but as Grantville's city manager explained, it's their policy is to collect all outstanding debts before restoring utilities. Bills are considered outstanding the minute they are mailed out, even if the "due date" is later in the month.

Big companies like Georgia Power have to follow the Public Service Commission's rules, which call for a lengthy process of notifications before shut off.

But the city of Grantville isn't under their jurisdiction because it does not operate in more than one county.

"If they pay their bills, and they pay them on time, their service will continue," explained Grantville Mayor, Douglas Jewell.

He said the rules are strict because the city acts as middle man between customers and utilities. Grantville buys the service in advance, and the city's on the hook if the money doesn't come through from the resident.

"If somebody doesn't pay their bill, it means another customer will have to pay their bill for them," added Jewell.

Compared to similar sized operations in Georgia, the city manger says the rates they charge are below average.

"We run our utilities like a business. Like any other business, if you don't pay on time, unfortunately, you're subject to disconnection," said City Manager, Al Grieshaber.

Until people like Nash can come up with the money the city is asking for, there doesn't appear to be any other way to warm up this winter.

Copyright WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation) 2017. All rights reserved.