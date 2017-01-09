Cobb school officials take no chances, cancel school due to icy roads

Forty eight hours after a storm dusted Cobb County in snow and ice, the roads still had not cleared enough for school officials to feel confident allowing buses to pick up and drop off kids.

Though the snow had long since moved out by Sunday afternoon, the temperature had not warmed up enough to cause a sufficient thaw. The Cobb County Department of Transportation worked around the clock over the weekend to try and clear the main roads, but were not able to treat the hundreds of secondary streets that serve most neighborhoods and subdivisions.

Those are the roads school buses must safely navigate in order to pick up and drop off children.

"First thing (Monday) morning, our phones lit up, we had over 200 calls," said Cobb DOT Road Maintenance Director Bill Shelton. "The majority of the calls were from people in subdivisions, who couldn't get out of the subdivisions (because of ice on the roads)."

He said his crews were working to clear the roads, but he could not guarantee all routes would be clear by Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.