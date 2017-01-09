Keeping cervical cancer disease and deaths on the decline

January is Cervical Health Awareness month reminding women to protect themselves from the highly preventable disease of cervical cancer.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) causes roughly 99% of all cases. Women and men increase their risk of contracting HPV by engaging in sexual activity at a young age or by having sex with a person who has had multiple sex partners.

Because there are no signs or symptoms of pre-cancers or early cervical cancers it is vitally important that women have regular Pap Tests.

Women's Health Nursing Supervisor Debra Dewitt explains routine pap-test are "the easiest and most effective way of detecting pre-cancers to keep them from becoming cancers. Early detection of cancerous cells increases the odds of successful treatment."

Decades ago, cervical cancer was the leading cause of death among women in the United States but early detection through routine screenings has reduced cervical cancer to less than one percent of cancer deaths in the U.S. and here in Georgia.

Some of the risk factors for this disease include race (white women have the lower death and incidence rate than non-whites), age (the older the woman, the higher the risk, but even young girls in their teens can contract cervical cancer), poor diet, and a weakened immune system.

New HPV vaccines, regular Pap smear test after the age of 21, and condom use during sex are factors that can combat cervical cancer.

The Fulton County Department of Health and Wellness provides low-cost or no-cost screenings in it's Women's Health Services division.

