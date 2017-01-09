Almost 200 guns seized at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Almost 200 guns were confiscated at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport checkpoints last year.
According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), guns are not allowed past security checkpoints. They can only be transported in checked baggage.
TSA gun guidelines demand the gun be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container. Carriers must also separate the firearm from their ammunition. Once luggage arrives at baggage claim, local carry laws go into effect.
In Georgia, a person can carry their firearm at any area outside the screening checkpoint.
“If second amendment enthusiasts are at the airport and they’re exhibiting that, we will have eyes on them at all times… so passengers here should feel safe even if they happen to see that,” said airport spokesman Reese McCranie.
McCranie said staff members work to ensure the highest level of security and safety.
Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
