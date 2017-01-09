Deer jumps through open window at Nalley Lexus of Roswell

Sales associates at the Nalley Lexus of Roswell received an unexpected visitor Monday afternoon.

According to the company's Facebook page, the deer jumped through an open window before running around the office and sending patrons inside on high alert. In the video you can see the deer slipping and sliding on the tile as well as jumping over furniture. The poor animal even crashed into a glass door before entering the showroom floor.

After several minutes inside the dealership, the deer did make it out safely.

