Icy roads cause numerous traffic accidents even after being treated

Slick roads over the weekend caused numerous car accidents across Georgia.

Drivers lost control on patches of ice covering bridges and overpasses, many of which had been treated by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Metro Atlanta drivers slid out of control on an icy 17th Street bridge in midtown Atlanta Saturday morning.

It was a similar scenario on Highway 78 near Stone Mountain Park. Here, DeKalb Police guided drivers one by one over a thin sheet of ice covering the roadway. So we asked the Georgia Department of Transportation about the treacherous conditions.

“We did treat that area. It’s a secondary route so it doesn’t get amount of treatment that our interstates and major routes get,” Dale said.

GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said the state treats more than 3,000 lane miles in the metro area and this year roads were even pre-treated with a salt water solution known as brine.

“Hwy 78 not being treated with the amount of material that maybe the downtown connector was treated with that isn’t a mistake, we just don’t need people out on those roads yet. We need to get bigger roads treated,’ Dale said.

We checked with every metro Atlanta county and DeKalb said the weather may have contributed to 4 accidents. In Cobb County, 173 and in Cherokee County slick conditions may have led to 147 accidents.

“Just watching the cameras Saturday morning people who were out and about traveling were traveling well above a safe speed for any winter weather conditions and I think a lot of that had to do with what they were expecting to wake up and see and the reality of what they saw and they were sort of longed to a false sense of security,” Dale said.

Dale said GDOT improved their communication with other agencies this time around. Plus, they added temperature sensors on some roadways to help prioritize which ones to treat and they used a brine treatment for the first time.

Officials asked for drivers to be a little more patient about getting on the roads next time.

