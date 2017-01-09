Spelman, Morehouse Colleges rank in top 5 of best HBCUs in America

Two colleges in Atlanta have been ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top 5 Historically Black Colleges and Universities in America.

Spelman College was named number 1 and Morehouse College was named number 4 in the listing.

According to U.S. News, these Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were compared only with one another for these rankings.

Other HBCUs that made the list included, Howard University, Hampton University, Tuskegee University and Xavier University.

