Man shot after threatening nightclub employees with "gun"

Brookhaven police said they haven't filed any charges yet after they recovered a toy gun at the scene where a man was shot after approaching a nightclub he'd left while drunk.

Police said the man who was shot had left Acapulco Tropical on Buford Highway after he had fallen down and been involved in a dispute with the club's manager and a security guard early Sunday morning.

He left, apparently saying he "had something" for the employees as he exited.

Police said the man came back toward the business, apparently holding a pistol. That's when an employee went and retrieved their own handgun and confronted the man, warning him not to continue.

The employee then fired several rounds at the armed person, causing him to retreat and leave the scene. Police said two hours later, around 5:30 a.m., they received a call at an area apartment complex about a man who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.

That's where they recovered a toy gun they said was involved in the incident at Acapulco.

No one has been charged in the incident.

