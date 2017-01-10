Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex

One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!More >
Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!More >
The trial of a former Atlanta police officer accused of using excessive force ended in a mistrial Friday.More >
The trial of a former Atlanta police officer accused of using excessive force ended in a mistrial Friday.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.More >
Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.More >
The DeKalb County School District launched a new billboard marketing campaign to change the perception of the school system.More >
The DeKalb County School District launched a new billboard marketing campaign to change the perception of the school system.More >
Community activists demanded that DeKalb County Police fire one of their officers on Friday. They protested the actions of Officer P.J. Larscheid seen on video striking a homeless woman with a baton more than a dozen times last month.More >
Community activists demanded that DeKalb County Police fire one of their officers on Friday. They protested the actions of Officer P.J. Larscheid seen on video striking a homeless woman with a baton more than a dozen times last month.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
People living in a DeKalb County neighborhood say they have been terrorized for years. The problem is a neighbor who stands on the sidewalk screaming at passing cars and filling his yard with offensive signs.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >