Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex

Authorities said a woman was shot to death a DeKalb County Apartment complex. (SOURCE: WGCL)

DeKalb County Police are investigating after a woman was shot to death at an apartment complex in Stone Mountain.

Police said the woman was shot in the head overnight Monday at the Park at East Ponce Apartments on Tree Mountain Parkway.

