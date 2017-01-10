Troy escapes 80-77 as Georgia State rims out 3 at buzzer

Jeremy Hollimon and Juan Davis Jr. scored 16 points apiece and Troy held off Georgia State 80-77 on Monday night.

Wesley Person and Kevin Baker each went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line for Troy in the final 21.2 seconds for three-point leads. Devin Mitchell scored a quick layup with 14.4 seconds to get Georgia State within 79-77 and after Baker missed his second attempt, the Panthers grabbed the rebound and Mitchell had a good look at a 3 but it rolled out at the buzzer.

DeVon Walker scored 15 points, and Jordon Varnado and Baker each added 14 for Troy (9-8, 1-2 Sun Belt). Davis made four of Troy's eight 3-pointers and Walker was 7 of 10 from the field as the Trojans shot 55.1 percent overall.

Jeremy Hollowell hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points and seven rebounds for Georgia State (8-7, 1-2). Mitchell added 15 points.

