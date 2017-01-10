Because this is Atlanta, we could see 70s by Thursday - CBS46 News

Weather

Because this is Atlanta, we could see 70s by Thursday

Posted: Updated:
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Areas that had black ice early Monday will likely see similar issues Tuesday morning.

As a result, several school districts across the area have opted to remain closed. Be sure to check the closings list to see if your child's school is there.

Otherwise, partial sun and a milder afternoon are in the forecast. We'll see more clouds and warmer temperatures and highs today will reach the 50s.

RELATED

Overnight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few showers across the mountains of northern Georgia. Those light shower chances will continue Wednesday (Mainly in the mountains) as highs warm to the mid-60s Wednesday!

After that, the warm-up continues. Thursday and Friday high will warm to the low 70s. ENJOY!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Weather

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

A cold front moves through our area this evening, and stalls across North Georgia tomorrow and Monday keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. 

For tonight, plan on t-showers that work their way south of the city through the evening. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated t-shower possible. Tomorrow begins cloudy, with the sunshine returning slowly through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely especially to the south of the city. Clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for most. 

Spotty t-showers continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of next week. 

Don't be caught in bad weather,  download the CBS46 Weather App.   It's free!  Text: CBS46weather to 23765.

6-Day Forecast: Atlanta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

Mostly Cloudy; 50% T-Shower Chance

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy; 40% T-Shower Chance

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Partly Cloudy; 30% T-Shower Chance

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

Partly Sunny: 20% T-Shower Chance

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Partly Cloudy

Currently in Atlanta as of

  • 75°(Feels like 75°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: W @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:38 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:08 pm
  • Humidity: 87
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Alpharetta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

More sun than clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

A few clouds

Currently in Alpharetta as of

  • 74°(Feels like 74°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: W @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:37:20 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:14 pm
  • Humidity: 91
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Marietta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 71°

Morning showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

More sun than clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Marietta as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:39 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:50 pm
  • Humidity: 91
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Douglasville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

More sun than clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 74°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Douglasville as of

  • 74°(Feels like 74°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: S @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:05 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:35 pm
  • Humidity: 97
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Lawrenceville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 71°

Mostly sunny

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Plenty of sun

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 74°

A few clouds

Currently in Lawrenceville as of

  • 77°(Feels like 79°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.03 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:14 am
  • Sunset: 08:46:54 pm
  • Humidity: 78
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Covington

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 71°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Covington as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:51 am
  • Sunset: 08:45:42 pm
  • Humidity: 94
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Carrollton

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Plenty of sun

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Carrollton as of

  • 70°(Feels like 70°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.07 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:46 am
  • Sunset: 08:50:39 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Newnan

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

A few clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Newnan as of

  • 75°(Feels like 75°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:11 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:54 pm
  • Humidity: 99
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Peachtree City

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 70°

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 71°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Peachtree City as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:18 am
  • Sunset: 08:47:55 pm
  • Humidity: 96
  • Visibility: 8 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

6-Day Forecast: Kennesaw

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 68°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms early

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

A few clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 73°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Kennesaw as of

  • 73°(Feels like 73°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30.07 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:54 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:43 pm
  • Humidity: 100
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 0

Regional Conditions

Atlanta
75°
Alpharetta
74°
Marietta
73°
Douglasville
74°
Lawrenceville
77°
Covington
73°
Carrollton
70°
Newnan
75°
Peachtree City
73°
Kennesaw
73°

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather