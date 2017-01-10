Because this is Atlanta, we could see 70s by Thursday

A cold front moves through our area this evening, and stalls across North Georgia tomorrow and Monday keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast.
For tonight, plan on t-showers that work their way south of the city through the evening. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated t-shower possible. Tomorrow begins cloudy, with the sunshine returning slowly through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely especially to the south of the city. Clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for most.
Spotty t-showers continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of next week.
