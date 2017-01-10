Because this is Atlanta, we could see 70s by Thursday

Areas that had black ice early Monday will likely see similar issues Tuesday morning.

As a result, several school districts across the area have opted to remain closed. Be sure to check the closings list to see if your child's school is there.

Otherwise, partial sun and a milder afternoon are in the forecast. We'll see more clouds and warmer temperatures and highs today will reach the 50s.

Overnight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a few showers across the mountains of northern Georgia. Those light shower chances will continue Wednesday (Mainly in the mountains) as highs warm to the mid-60s Wednesday!

After that, the warm-up continues. Thursday and Friday high will warm to the low 70s. ENJOY!

