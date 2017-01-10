Georgia native wins championship; fans won't let UGA forget it

Clemson quarterback, Deshaun Watson, led his team to a national championship Monday night defeating the all mighty Alabama Crimson Tide.

While Twitter users from across the nation congratulated the future NFL prospect, UGA fans bashed the Dawgs for not recruiting the offensive MVP.

Fans dug up an old tweet Watson wrote when he was still a high school recruit laughing at the fact former offensive coordinator, Mike Bobo, didn't think the athlete was good enough for the Georgia Bulldawgs.

Watson grew up in UGA's backyard graduating from Gainesville High School. He committed to Clemson after the Dawgs showed no interest. They instead recruited Brice Ramsey who is now the team's punter and third string quarterback.

Safe to say he proved Bobo and the staff wrong on.

See what fans had to say about Georgia not recruiting some of the best athletes to ever come from the peach state:

Deshaun Watson could've been at UGA #neverforget — Chi Like Da Flatiron (@Ipraisewomen) January 10, 2017

Mark Richt while at UGA wanted:



No part of Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson to play DB

Cam Newton to play TE



?????? — Charlie Richards (@OTownCharles) January 10, 2017

Thanks UGA for not recruiting Deshaun Watson...he's clearly not good enough to play for UGA. Congrats @ClemsonFB ! — Billy Mix (@vascular_doc) January 10, 2017

How did #UGA let Deshaun Watson leave the State of Georgia?!?



Being the 6th program to offer him...that's how?? — Evil Mel Tucker???? (@EvilMelTucker) January 10, 2017

Even former UGA running back and current LA Rams star, Todd Gurley, chimed in with the rest of UGA fans.

Got to keep athletes like Watson in the state of Georgia???? — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 10, 2017

Gainesville High School celebrates Deshaun Watson

Deshuan Watson is the big man on campus today, not just at Clemson University but also at Gainesville High School in Hall County.

I've been saying this all day, it was a storybook ending," said Assistant Principal Adrian Cromwell. "The way it ended is just something you see in a movie."

Watson’s incredible showing in the College Football Playoff Championship game is making everyone who knew him proud, including Strength and Conditioning Coach Wayne Jones.

"I was thinking - put the ball in Deshaun's hands with two minutes and seven seconds to go and Clemson will be national champions."

He was right. But for how good Watson is on the field, those who knew him say he was just as good off. His former business education teacher, Helen Perry, calls herself his biggest cheerleader.

"He's worked so hard and had so many challenges and to achieve that ultimate goal that he's worked so hard to achieve - it just, literally I cried last night."

Rickey Young taught Watson economics. He keeps a picture of himself and Watson in his classroom.

"How proud I am that a native Gainesvillan, that one of ours is sitting on top of the college world, not just as the nation’s best athlete but as a shining example of a successful student scholar athlete."

