Facial sketch released for bones discovered along I-985 in Buford

Gwinnett County Police have released a facial sketch derived from a woman's skeletal remains that were found in Buford July 2016.

The remains were discovered inside a suitcase along I-985 NB by a construction worker. The Medical Examiner's Office determined the human remains belonged to a female whom had died six months previously.

We need the public's help identifying the remains recovered last July on I-985. New facial sketch released today. https://t.co/V4jGlS5HcM pic.twitter.com/ye1mFFjz4s — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) January 10, 2017

After an examination by a forensic scientist, the following information about the victim were determined:

White, probably Asian Indian or Eastern Indian

Height: 5'1"- 5'5"

Age: 20-29 years old

Some spinal fusion with slight Scoliosis

Signs of healed left side rib injuries

According to authorities, the remains do not match any missing person cases through Gwinnett County.

Please contact the Gwinnett County Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 770-513-5300 with tips. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

