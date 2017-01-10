Woman points gun at clerk, demands prescription drugs

A woman disguised in sunglasses, a white hat and gloves walked into a pharmacy with a gun and demanded prescription drugs from a store clerk.

The robbery occurred at a pharmacy in the 1800 block of Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.

According to police, the store clerk described the woman as a white female, in her 40s, between 5'6 and 5'10.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

