Pit Bull shot, killed in Pike County

The Atlanta Humane Society and Norred & Associates are offering a reward for the person or persons who shot and killed a Pit Bull. Sassy, 12, was found in Pike County.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the successful apprehension, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators.

"This horrendous act of animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community and we are dedicated to seeking justice for Sassy and her family," said Cal Morgan, President and CEO of the Atlanta Humane Society. "The person or persons who committed this act need to face the consequences for their actions.

All questions regarding the case should be directed to Pike County Sheriff's Office at 770-567-8431.

