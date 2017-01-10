Man fatally shot at extended stay in midtown

Atlanta Police are investigating the fourth homicide of the year which occurred at an extended stay in midtown.

Breaking: 4th homicide this year in Atlanta at Intown suites off of Piedmont RD NE @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/a4BStRJkkh — Erin Coker (@CokerCBS46) January 10, 2017

According to authorities, police received a call about a possible disturbance in one of the rooms at the Intown Suites off Piedmont Road. A man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The man later died at the hospital.

The shooting is still under investigation.

