Coyote spotted in Roswell neighborhood

A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
When Georgia college students return to campus for the new school year, many will bring something new with them: a gun.More >
When Georgia college students return to campus for the new school year, many will bring something new with them: a gun.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
"The Walking Dead" stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling during filming has passed away at the age of 33.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >