Coyote spotted in Roswell neighborhood

A coyote was spotted roaming around a Roswell neighborhood this week. Residents in the North Point subdivision are keeping a watchful eye in case the animal returns.

"Thing's pretty large, pretty scary," neighbor Ben Boyd told CBS46. "I think it's just a quiet neighborhood."

Neighbors said they have heard several reports recently of coyotes lurking around. They don't seem overly concerned, but are aware that coyotes have been sighted recently across metro Atlanta. One was seen running through Piedmont Park just last month.

"It's like a lot of animals, they're becoming urbanized," one neighbor said.

"They're just trying to find new places to go," another neighbor told CBS46.

It is important to note that coyote attacks on humans are very rare. Neighbors seemed more concerned with their pets' safety.

