Chattahoochee Tech cosmetology lab receives facelift just in time for spring semester

Students enrolled at Chattahoochee Tech should expect to see a few changes in the cosmetology lab when they return for the spring semester January 17.

The salon lab, located in room 134 in the A building, received new styling stations and hydraulic chairs at the North Metro Campus in Acworth.

“We always strive to keep up with equipment and work spaces that are currently used in the industry in order to stay current with trends so our students have the best workplace simulation,” said CTC instructor Penny Cannon. “Salons now must have comfortable chairs that are easy to maneuver so that both the stylist and client are comfortable and safe.”

The Cosmetology program, which is also offered at CTC’s Marietta and Appalachian campuses, was first introduced at the North Metro Campus in January 2003 and continues to be one of the college’s most popular programs of study.

For more information about the college’s Cosmetology program, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.

