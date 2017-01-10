Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame to move to Forest Park

Source: Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame via Facebook

The Georgia Radio Museum and Hall of Fame will soon be relocated to Forest Park.

The Forest Park City Council approved the move at a meeting Monday, January 2. The museum will be housed in the second floor of Forest Park's Community Center located at 696 Main Street.

The museum was founded in 2007, and since its existence has been based in St. Marys.

The museum features artifacts such as 200 antique radios, radio equipment memorabilia and the Georgia Wall of Fame.

The museum is seeking donations to fund its construction and relocation. To donate, visit http://www.grhof.com/DONATE.htm

Copyight 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.