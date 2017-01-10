Driver strikes pedestrian in Norcross, victim dies at scene

Authorities need help finding the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian and leaving him for dead in Norcross.

The incident occurred January 7 near Danbury Drive and Greenwood Drive.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 46-year-old Ramon Carrion was dragged from the incident location to a shopping center in the 5900 block of South Norcross Tucker Road where he was dislodged from the vehicle. The driver of the car immediately fled the scene and never tried to render aid to the victim.

Carrion's wife Barbara says he was disabled and was walking to a nearby gas station when he was hit from behind. He was only a few feet away from his home. Barbara is pleading with the community for help to find the driver of the vehicle that hit her husband and dragged him for blocks before taking off from the scene.

"He's done the walk 100,000 times, down and back," said Carrion. "Whoever this monster is actually got out of the car for a second and that's all I know. They took away my forever after. We were supposed to grow old together. Now I can't grow old together with him because they took him away from me."

Police have released a photo from a surveillance camera that shows the actual image of the vehicle. The vehicle description is as follows:

1998-2001 (Most likely Ford Explorer).

Black with either gold or gray trim around the tire wells and bumper

The vehicle has some type of tag on the front that looks blue in color

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact the AIU Tip Line at 770-442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

