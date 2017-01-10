Driver strikes pedestrian in Norcross, victim dies at scene

Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
Officials say a home sustained heavy damage Friday after a possible lightning fire in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter will soon be lifting a cat adoption ban following a feline quarantine.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter says a feline quarantine at the facility will be lifted on Monday and adoptions can resume.More >
The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter says a feline quarantine at the facility will be lifted on Monday and adoptions can resume.More >
Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, allegedly stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.More >
Family and friends came together Thursday night to say goodbye to a father and four children, allegedly stabbed to death at their Gwinnett County home on July 6.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
Five caskets carried the bodies of a family killed, allegedly at the hands of a mother and wife on July 6.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >