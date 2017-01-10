Morehouse College will host a celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Alma Mater, Morehouse College will host a Celebration of Life and legacy event.

The three week celebration will begin on January 13 and will feature seven events that highlight King and his peaceful crusade for racial equality.

To kick off this wonderful celebration, there will be a launching of a new exhibit at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

"Martin Luther King Jr. is the measure of a Morehouse Man," said Morehouse President John Silvanus Wilson Jr. "He exhibited all of the attributes that Morehouse Men strive to achieve. – integrity, brotherhood, acuity, agency, and leading a consequential life. We are inspired by his life and legacy, and the sacrifice he made to change the narrative of American history by opening the doors of democracy for a people who had long been shut out because of the color of their skin.”

The Purpose of the 2017 Morehouse College Celebration is to inspire the community to get active in efforts to fight injustices that are still facing minorities and the economically disadvantaged.

Below are a list of events.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

“Martin Luther King Jr. and Morehouse College: The Making of the Man” Exhibit in the “Voice to the Voiceless Gallery” of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, 100 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard, Atlanta.

Contact: (678) 999-8990 or civilandhumanrights.org. Museum hours run 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $16 for adults and free for children under age three.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

Interfaith Candlelight Vigil, 6-7:30 p.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College.

More info: Contact the Rev. Terry Walker at (470) 639-0325 or terry.walker@morehouse.edu.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

Bonner Day of Service (Students Perform Community Service), 8 a.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College.

More info: Contact Monty Whitney at monty.whitney@morehouse.edu.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

“The State of Black Men In America” panel discussion, 7 p.m., Bank of America Auditorium, Walter E. Massey Leadership Center, Morehouse College.

More info: Michael Southern at (470) 639-0236 or michael.southern@morehouse.edu.

THURSDAY, JANUARY19

Martin Luther King Jr. Crown Forum lecture “Learning and Living the Moral Cosmopolitan Way: A Quest for the Beloved World Community,” 11 a.m., Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, Morehouse College.

Speakers: The Rev. Starsky D. Wilson, President and CEO of the Deaconess Foundation; pastor of Saint John’s Church; and Co-Chair of the Ferguson Commission.

More info: Contact the Rev. Terry Walker at (470) 639-0325 or terri.walker@morehouse.edu.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25

Martin Luther King Jr. Lecture and Conversation Series “Where Do We Go From Here: An Intergenerational Conversation,” 5:30 p.m., Bank of America Auditorium, Walter E. Massey Leadership Center, Morehouse College.

Speakers: Martin Luther King III ’79; the Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock ’91; State Rep. Stacey Abrams; and Ambassador Andrew Young.

More info: Contact Dr. Vicki Crawford at (470) 639-0569 or kingcollection@morehouse.edu.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 31

King Collection Open House and Atlanta University Center-Wide Reading and Discussion Honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Publishing of the Book “Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?” 5 p.m. Virginia Lacy Jones Exhibition Hall, Atlanta University Center Robert W. Woodruff Library.

Speakers: Faculty facilitators include Professor Illya Davis ’89; and Dr. Leah Creque, Morehouse College; Dr. Cynthia Spence, Spelman College; Dr. Teri Platt, Clark Atlanta University; and Dr. Daniel Shin, Interdenominational Theological Seminary.

