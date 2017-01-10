Peach Pass toll prices spike during ice storm, State of Emergency

It was shocking to some drivers on I-85 Northbound Friday when they saw a sign reading $5.57 for the Express Lane's toll. This came as city leaders were telling people to go home early and Governor Nathan Deal declaring a state of emergency.

"That's not fair at all," Driver Michael Moore said. "It should reduce the price. Why bring it up?"

CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims went to the State Roads and Tollway Authority(SRTA) to ask if they were price gouging customers. SRTA Executive Director Chris Tomlinson said the total distance rate Friday of $10.75 was actually lower than normal. The max rate of $13.95 was reached for five minutes on Thursday and 10 minutes on Wednesday.

"Supply and demand right," driver Tom Puett said.

This same type of toll calculations will happen on the new reversible lanes open later this month on I-75 South.

In an earlier interview a Georgia Department of Transportation spokesperson explained how it all works.

"It's dynamically tolled so it rise and fall with the demand on the tollway," GDOT spokesperson Jill Goldberg said. "Obviously in peak periods it will be higher and in less peak periods when more people don't want to use it it will be less."

Goldberg also gave the maximum toll limits.

"It is a $.50 trip minimum and then it can range from $.10 to $.90 per mile just depending on congestion," Goldberg said.

"If you want to use it you got to pay the price," driver Tom Puett said. "That's the whole point."

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.