Woman: Landlord took my deposit and vanished

Angela Mains has a dream. Rent a house to raise foster children. She found the right one in Marietta, signed a lease and put down a $1000 deposit.
Mains says the landlord took her money and then rented the house to someone else. Mains has been trying for months to get her deposit back.
She says she can't locate the landlord and he won't return her calls. That's when Mains decided she'd Better Call Harry.
