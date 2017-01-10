Preview of Diane McIver's estate sale

CBS46 got an exclusive look at the diamonds, furs and designer bags about to go on the auction block from the estate of Diane McIver.

Tucked away in Buckhead's Miami Circle, the owners of Ahler's and Ogletree Auction Gallery prepare for their first auction of the year.

"We're getting interest from all over the country and all over the world," owner Robert Ahlers said.

One collection in particular getting interest from the public is Diane McIver's, the Buckhead business woman who was shot and killed by her husband in 2016.

Among the more than 200 items that belonged to Diane are plenty of gold and diamonds.

"This one is a 14 carat yellow gold and platinum," Ahlers said, picking up a diamond bracelet.

The bracelet is from the 1920s and worth an estimated $2,000-$3,000.

A pair of 4-carat diamond-studded earrings are one of the most expensive pieces.

"The estimate on these is $20,000-$40,000 with a $10,000 starting bid," Ahlers said.

In December, Tex McIver sold his wife's clothing and shoes, but this is a whole new collection, featuring her finer items.

Plenty of Diane's designer hand bags will also be up for bid. Among them are Louis Vuitton and Chanel brands.

Also valued in the thousands is Diane's fur collection that adds up to more than 40 fur coats.

"They're from Neiman Marcus, Sacs 5th Avenue," Ahlers said.

Not all of the items in the auction belong to Diane. Her items make up a little more than 15 percent of everything that will go on sale.

All of it are designer goods and the owners aren't taking any chances when it comes to security.

"We have security at all of our auctions. We beefed it up a little bit for this sale due to the volume of jewelry that we have," Ahler's said.

Tex has come under fire for holding the two sales while still at the center of the homicide case. He says he accidentally shot and killed Diane while on their way home from their Putnam County Farmhouse.

Just before Christmas, Tex was charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. He bonded out of jail on a $200,000.00 property bond.

Tex's lawyer says it's illegal for any of the proceeds from the sales to go to Tex. They'll be used, he says, to settle the more than $350,000.00 worth of bequests in Diane's will.

Bidding for the auction begins Saturday and ends Monday. You can place bids on the phone, in person or online by clicking here.

