Police: Scammers charging fees for fraudulent Veterans benefits

Police say to be on the lookout for scammers who are allegedly charging expensive fees for fraudulent Veterans benefits in Cobb County.

Police say the scammers are convincing Veterans to transfer their assets into a special trust, then charge expensive fees to help facilitate the processing of complicated paperwork, ultimately causing the victims to lose Medicaid and other assistance benefits.

Authorities say an application for Veterans benefits is a free service and there is never a fee to apply.

If you think you've been scammed, Marietta police ask that you call them at (770) 794-6990.

