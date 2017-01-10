Water billing crisis No. 1 priority for new DeKalb County CEO

One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.More >
The DeKalb County School District launched a new billboard marketing campaign to change the perception of the school system.More >
Community activists demanded that DeKalb County Police fire one of their officers on Friday. They protested the actions of Officer P.J. Larscheid seen on video striking a homeless woman with a baton more than a dozen times last month.More >
A woman who police say shot a man during a road rage incident in the parking lot of a DeKalb County Target location has posted bail and is out of jail.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
For weeks now, garbage has been piling up because crews can't haul the waste to landfills.More >
