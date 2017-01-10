Police: Man possibly grazed by bullet in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Police: Man possibly grazed by bullet in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was possibly grazed by a bullet in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Bolton Road.

The caller actually said he was shot, according to authorities, but police say when officers arrived, they discovered that no one was shot.

No additional information was provided, but police say an investigation is ongoing.

