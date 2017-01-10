Suspect in custody after Cobb County standoff

A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
A man is dead and police are searching for the suspect following a fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta Thursday night.More >
Dunwoody Police are telling people to keep an eye out for a man who might be randomly punching people in the face.More >
Dunwoody Police are telling people to keep an eye out for a man who might be randomly punching people in the face.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in southeast Atlanta Friday. The man was shot multiple times in the 600 block of New Town Circle SE.More >
Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!More >
Clayton County police say they're cracking down on distracted driving and they have the numbers to prove it!More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
"Blue Bloods" star Donnie Wahlberg was spotted in Cobb County Friday. The actor and member of New Kids on the Block was at his family's new Wahlbergs restaurant at The Battery, next to SunTrust Park.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
Police say a man wanted for fraud and burglary was arrested while trying to get his girlfriend's car jumped in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Marietta.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
With an improving economy has come the need for an elevated level of service, according to Cobb County's Commission Chairman.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >