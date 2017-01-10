Mostly cloudy, near 70 in Atlanta Wednesday - CBS46 News

Mostly cloudy, near 70 in Atlanta Wednesday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Wednesday with much warmer temperatures in the afternoon. 

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon vs. the day before, and about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s at the end of the week! The normal high for this time of year is 52.

MORE: How often do 70s occur in January?

Click here to see Atlanta's webcam.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Mostly cloudy. 49°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Mostly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

5:49 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

Weather in YOUR area

Click here for the weather in Atlanta.
Click here for the weather in Marietta.
Click here for the weather in Lawrenceville.
Click here for the weather in the north Georgia mountains. 

More weather

Click here for the 7 Day Forecast.
Click here for current temperatures.
Click here for a live look outside right now.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Weather

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

A cold front moves through our area this evening, and stalls across North Georgia tomorrow and Monday keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. 

For tonight, plan on t-showers that work their way south of the city through the evening. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated t-shower possible. Tomorrow begins cloudy, with the sunshine returning slowly through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely especially to the south of the city. Clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for most. 

Spotty t-showers continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of next week. 

Don't be caught in bad weather,  download the CBS46 Weather App.   It's free!  Text: CBS46weather to 23765.

6-Day Forecast: Atlanta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

Mostly Cloudy; 50% T-Shower Chance

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy; 40% T-Shower Chance

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Partly Cloudy; 30% T-Shower Chance

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

Partly Sunny: 20% T-Shower Chance

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Partly Cloudy

Currently in Atlanta as of

  • 79°(Feels like 82°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:38 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:08 pm
  • Humidity: 72
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Alpharetta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 69°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Alpharetta as of

  • 85°(Feels like 89°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:37:22 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:16 pm
  • Humidity: 59
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Marietta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 78°
  • 69°

More clouds than sun

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Mainly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

A few clouds

Currently in Marietta as of

  • 82°(Feels like 85°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:41 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:48 pm
  • Humidity: 60
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Douglasville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 70°

Mostly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 70°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 74°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Douglasville as of

  • 83°(Feels like 86°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:05 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:35 pm
  • Humidity: 63
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Lawrenceville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 70°

Times of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Lawrenceville as of

  • 81°(Feels like 84°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:19 am
  • Sunset: 08:46:58 pm
  • Humidity: 70
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Covington

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

Plenty of sun

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 74°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 96°
  • 75°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Covington as of

  • 79°(Feels like 82°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:52 am
  • Sunset: 08:45:38 pm
  • Humidity: 78
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Carrollton

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 67°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 68°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

A few clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

A few clouds

Currently in Carrollton as of

  • 82°(Feels like 85°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:50 am
  • Sunset: 08:50:31 pm
  • Humidity: 66
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Newnan

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 69°

Times of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 73°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Newnan as of

  • 82°(Feels like 88°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:11 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:54 pm
  • Humidity: 74
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Peachtree City

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 68°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 70°

A few clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 71°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Peachtree City as of

  • 80°(Feels like 84°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:10 am
  • Sunset: 08:47:44 pm
  • Humidity: 76
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Kennesaw

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 69°

Mostly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Plenty of sun

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Mainly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Kennesaw as of

  • 88°(Feels like 94°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:51 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:31 pm
  • Humidity: 58
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 5

Regional Conditions

Atlanta
79°
Alpharetta
85°
Marietta
82°
Douglasville
83°
Lawrenceville
81°
Covington
79°
Carrollton
82°
Newnan
82°
Peachtree City
80°
Kennesaw
88°
Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather