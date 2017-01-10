Mostly cloudy, near 70 in Atlanta Wednesday

A cold front moves through our area this evening, and stalls across North Georgia tomorrow and Monday keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast.
For tonight, plan on t-showers that work their way south of the city through the evening. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated t-shower possible. Tomorrow begins cloudy, with the sunshine returning slowly through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely especially to the south of the city. Clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for most.
Spotty t-showers continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of next week.
Mostly Cloudy; 50% T-Shower Chance
Partly Cloudy; 40% T-Shower Chance
Partly Cloudy; 30% T-Shower Chance
Partly Cloudy
Partly Sunny: 20% T-Shower Chance
Partly Cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Mix of sun and clouds
Mostly sunny
More sun than clouds
More clouds than sun
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
More sun than clouds
Mainly sunny
A few clouds
Mostly cloudy
Showers and thunderstorms late
Scattered thunderstorms possible
More sun than clouds
Sunny
Mostly sunny
Times of sun and clouds
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Mostly sunny
Sunny
More sun than clouds
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Plenty of sun
Sunny
More sun than clouds
Mix of sun and clouds
Scattered thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms late
More sun than clouds
A few clouds
A few clouds
Times of sun and clouds
A few thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms
Partly cloudy
Mostly sunny
Plenty of sun
Scattered thunderstorms
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible
A few clouds
Sunny
Mostly sunny
Mostly cloudy
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
A few thunderstorms possible
Plenty of sun
Mainly sunny
Mostly sunny
