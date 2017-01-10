Mostly cloudy, near 70 in Atlanta Wednesday

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta Wednesday with much warmer temperatures in the afternoon.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer Wednesday afternoon vs. the day before, and about 15 degrees above average. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 70s at the end of the week! The normal high for this time of year is 52.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy. 49°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 49°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. Noon

Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 3 PM

Mostly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 68°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph. 5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 63°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph. 11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 58°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

5:49 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Tuesday

Weather in YOUR area

