Atlanta ties record for most number of 70-degree-days in January - CBS46 News

Atlanta ties record for most number of 70-degree-days in January

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The temperature has reached 70 degrees for a total of 10 days this January in Atlanta, which is tied for the most number of 70-degree-days in January on record.

How often do 70-degree-days occur in January?

It's not often. Atlanta typically sees only one 70-degree-day each January, which is usually the coolest month of the year with an average overall high of 52.

Prior to 2017, Atlanta also saw 10 total 70-degree-days in January more than 60 years ago in 1950.

It's been a while

The temperature didn't reach 70 degrees in January at all in 2014, 2015 or 2016. The last time Atlanta saw a 70-degree-day in January prior to 2017 was 2013 when it occurred four times.

While Atlanta has seen 10 total 70-degree-days in January 2017, there were only seven total 70-degree-days in January from 2010-2016 combined! 

January 70-degree-days in Atlanta

  • 2017 - 10
  • 2016 - none
  • 2015 - none
  • 2014 - none
  • 2013 - 4
  • 2012 - 1
  • 2011 - 2
  • 2010 - none

Most 70-degree-days in January

  • 10 in 2017
  • 10 in 1950
  • 8 in 1949
  • 8 in 1907
  • 7 in 1937
  • 7 in 1890

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Weather

Today's Forecast

Today's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

A cold front moves through our area this evening, and stalls across North Georgia tomorrow and Monday keeping scattered thunderstorms in the forecast. 

For tonight, plan on t-showers that work their way south of the city through the evening. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated t-shower possible. Tomorrow begins cloudy, with the sunshine returning slowly through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon t-storms are likely especially to the south of the city. Clouds will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for most. 

Spotty t-showers continue Monday and Tuesday, but then high pressure takes over and dries things out for the majority of next week. 

Don't be caught in bad weather,  download the CBS46 Weather App.   It's free!  Text: CBS46weather to 23765.

6-Day Forecast: Atlanta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 73°

Mostly Cloudy; 50% T-Shower Chance

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy; 40% T-Shower Chance

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 72°

Partly Cloudy; 30% T-Shower Chance

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Partly Cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

Partly Sunny: 20% T-Shower Chance

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Partly Cloudy

Currently in Atlanta as of

  • 79°(Feels like 82°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:38 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:08 pm
  • Humidity: 72
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Alpharetta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 69°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Mix of sun and clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Alpharetta as of

  • 85°(Feels like 89°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: WNW @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:37:22 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:16 pm
  • Humidity: 59
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Marietta

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 78°
  • 69°

More clouds than sun

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Mainly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

A few clouds

Currently in Marietta as of

  • 82°(Feels like 85°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:41 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:48 pm
  • Humidity: 60
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Douglasville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 82°
  • 70°

Mostly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 70°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 74°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Douglasville as of

  • 83°(Feels like 86°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: SW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:05 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:35 pm
  • Humidity: 63
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Lawrenceville

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 70°

Times of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 70°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 73°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 74°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Lawrenceville as of

  • 81°(Feels like 84°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: WSW @ 6 mph
  • Barometer: 30.01 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:19 am
  • Sunset: 08:46:58 pm
  • Humidity: 70
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Covington

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

Plenty of sun

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 74°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 96°
  • 75°

More sun than clouds

Currently in Covington as of

  • 79°(Feels like 82°)
  • Clear
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:36:52 am
  • Sunset: 08:45:38 pm
  • Humidity: 78
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Carrollton

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 83°
  • 67°

Mix of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 86°
  • 69°

Scattered thunderstorms

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 68°

Showers and thunderstorms late

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

More sun than clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 71°

A few clouds

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

A few clouds

Currently in Carrollton as of

  • 82°(Feels like 85°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: SSW @ 3 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:50 am
  • Sunset: 08:50:31 pm
  • Humidity: 66
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Newnan

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 81°
  • 69°

Times of sun and clouds

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 70°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 70°

Scattered thunderstorms

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 91°
  • 71°

Partly cloudy

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 72°

Mostly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 73°

Plenty of sun

Currently in Newnan as of

  • 82°(Feels like 88°)
  • Scattered Clouds
  • Wind: S @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 29.99 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:41:11 am
  • Sunset: 08:48:54 pm
  • Humidity: 74
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 6

6-Day Forecast: Peachtree City

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 84°
  • 68°

Scattered thunderstorms

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 89°
  • 68°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 70°

A few clouds

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 94°
  • 71°

Sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 95°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Peachtree City as of

  • 80°(Feels like 84°)
  • Few Clouds
  • Wind: @ 0 mph
  • Barometer: 30 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:40:10 am
  • Sunset: 08:47:44 pm
  • Humidity: 76
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 7

6-Day Forecast: Kennesaw

Sunday
Sunday's Forecast Image
  • 85°
  • 69°

Mostly cloudy

Monday
Monday's Forecast Image
  • 87°
  • 69°

Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon

Tuesday
Tuesday's Forecast Image
  • 88°
  • 69°

A few thunderstorms possible

Wednesday
Wednesday's Forecast Image
  • 90°
  • 70°

Plenty of sun

Thursday
Thursday's Forecast Image
  • 92°
  • 72°

Mainly sunny

Friday
Friday's Forecast Image
  • 93°
  • 73°

Mostly sunny

Currently in Kennesaw as of

  • 88°(Feels like 94°)
  • Broken Clouds
  • Wind: @ 5 mph
  • Barometer: 30.02 in.
  • Sunrise: 06:38:51 am
  • Sunset: 08:49:31 pm
  • Humidity: 58
  • Visibility: 10 mi.
  • UV Index: 5

Regional Conditions

Atlanta
79°
Alpharetta
85°
Marietta
82°
Douglasville
83°
Lawrenceville
81°
Covington
79°
Carrollton
82°
Newnan
82°
Peachtree City
80°
Kennesaw
88°

Connect with CBS46

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather