Atlanta ties record for most number of 70-degree-days in January

The temperature has reached 70 degrees for a total of 10 days this January in Atlanta, which is tied for the most number of 70-degree-days in January on record.

How often do 70-degree-days occur in January?

It's not often. Atlanta typically sees only one 70-degree-day each January, which is usually the coolest month of the year with an average overall high of 52.

Prior to 2017, Atlanta also saw 10 total 70-degree-days in January more than 60 years ago in 1950.

It's been a while

The temperature didn't reach 70 degrees in January at all in 2014, 2015 or 2016. The last time Atlanta saw a 70-degree-day in January prior to 2017 was 2013 when it occurred four times.

While Atlanta has seen 10 total 70-degree-days in January 2017, there were only seven total 70-degree-days in January from 2010-2016 combined!

January 70-degree-days in Atlanta

2017 - 10

2016 - none

2015 - none

2014 - none

2013 - 4

2012 - 1

2011 - 2

2010 - none

Most 70-degree-days in January

10 in 2017

10 in 1950

8 in 1949

8 in 1907

7 in 1937

7 in 1890

