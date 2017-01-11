1 dead, 1 in custody in DeKalb County shooting

Police are interviewing a possible suspect in the shooting of a man found dead late Tuesday night in the stairwell of an apartment complex near Tucker.

The shooting happened at the Pleasantdale Crossing Apartments off Pleasantdale Road.

Police are trying to determine a motive. Officers believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

"It's pretty early in the investigation," said DeKalb County Police Lieutenant Rod Bryant. "We're still talking to witnesses and the possible suspect to see what happened here at this location."

Authorities have not released the identities of the victim and suspect.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.