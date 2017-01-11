Judge declares mistrial in case involving officer charged with vehicular homicide

A judge has declared a mistrial in a case involving an Atlanta police officer accused of running over and killing a grandfather while speeding in his cruiser without the sirens or flashers on.

The jury was undecided in a 5-7 split.

Officer Christopher Blaise, who is still on the job, has been in court as jurors watched surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the death of Bernard Moore as he crossed Metropolitan Parkway in March of 2015.

Moore's family and attorney allege the officer was speeding. The surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the officer did not have on his lights or siren and police said he was not responding to a call.

“When you look at this video, it takes your breath away," said Derrick Bozeman, a family supporter. "Either they were speeding, either they were reckless or they were not."

Officer Blaise now faces vehicular homicide as well as speeding charges in Moore's death. Blaise's partner, officer Aaron Hayes was also in the cruiser when it crashed into Moore.

The defense argued Moore's own actions led to his death. They say he didn't use the crosswalk and he had cocaine in his system and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.

The prosecution says speed is what killed 62 year-old Bernard Moore. They say evidence shows officer Blaise traveling at least 54 miles-per-hour with no sirens on or blue lights. But the defense says their patrol car was not officially responding to the scene of a crime.

Each charge Blaise is facing carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison.

The judge urged the jury to continue to deliberate just before 6 p.m. Friday, but ultimately declared a mistrial shortly before 6:30 p.m.

