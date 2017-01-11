Atlanta musician pens song for babies suffering with CHD

An Atlanta father and lead singer of the British band Pals Battalion is hoping to bring attention to congenital heart disease in babies after penning a song about his son's experience with the condition.

Ant Abbott's son Finchley was in the cardiac unit for two months following heart surgery at Egleston Hospital in the winter of 2015. Abbott says he would look down at his son everyday and wonder if he'd make it through the night.

He says the situation inspired him to go back to his studio, 1971 Sounds in Decatur, and write a song about not only what he felt, but the other families who had children in the unit.

It took him several months to finish but the song has been uploaded to YouTube.

Watch the song below

Abbott talks about what inspired him to write the song

