Brush fires shut down I-85 in Gwinnett County

Three separate brush fires forced the closure of the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

When fire crews arrived on scene, three fires were burning on the shoulder of the roadway, between Spout Springs and Old Flowery Branch roads near Buford.

The highway was shut down while crews extinguished flames and put out hot spots. One lane has since reopened as traffic is being moved through the area.

GDOT reports the roadway will fully reopen sometime around 9:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates weren't immediately available.

