Louisiana woman gives birth to 14 pound baby

A Louisiana woman is enjoying her new bundle of joy that weighed in at over 14 pounds at birth.

New Orleans television station WDSU reports LaQueena Hunter-Grover gave birth to "little" Loyalty Adonis Glover on December 6. The station says staff at the hospital claim the boy is the heaviest born at the facility in recent record.

Now at one month old, Loyalty weighs over 15 pounds and is almost two feet tall.

Check out pictures!

