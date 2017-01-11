Police identify woman found shot to death at Underground Atlanta

Police are trying to find a person of interest in the case of a woman found shot to death at Underground Atlanta.

Police say the woman, identified as Misha Moore, 26, was discovered by a security guard at about 8 p.m. Tuesday at the bottom of a stairwell at the once popular mall. Moore had bruises on her body, and at the time, police believed she had also been stabbed. There was no indication she had been sexually assaulted.

On Friday, Atlanta police Lt. Charles Hampton said an autopsy revealed Moore was actually shot to death.

Moore had recently moved to Atlanta from New York, Hampton said.

Police discovered surveillance footage from a store in Atlanta's Five Points area that shows an unidentified man who was last seen with Moore a couple of hours before the murder.

If you've seen the man in the video, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS. There's a $2,000 reward in the case.

