Georgia Southern, Armstrong State to consolidate into single university

Georgia Southern and Armstrong State Universities will live under a single name moving forward, the university said Wednesday.

Wednesday, the Board of Regents approved a plan to consolidate Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University over the next 18 months. The combined institution will be named Georgia Southern University.



"The consolidation combines the best of both universities and reinforces the student-centered commitment of each school throughout their long histories," a press release said.

With more than 27,000 students, Georgia Southern will be the fourth largest public university in Georgia.

"As we move forward, I – with the help and leadership of Armstrong State University President Linda Bleicken – will lead an implementation team that will work closely with leadership at the University System of Georgia," Georgia Southern University President Jaimie Hebert said in a statement.

The universities will hold town halls on Thursday, January 19, to allow the community to ask questions about the move. They'll also stream the event live on the transition website here. They'll also provide updates as the process moves forward on that website.

"It is important to me that you feel included in this process as we move forward. Each of you are an integral part of this process and a part of the Georgia Southern University family," Hebert said in the statement.

